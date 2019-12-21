CHOLERA: 12 Counties On Alert, 147 Hospitalized Over Cholera Outbreak

Twelve counties are on high alert of Cholera outbreak following the escalating rate of disease cases in several parts of Kenya

According to the reports by the Ministry of Health that was seen by KDRTV, the counties include Nairobi, Machakos, Embu, Wajir, Mombasa, Turkana, Makeuni, Narok, Garissa, Kajiado, Mandera and Kisumu Counties.

According to a statistic by the Ministry, at least 4, 961 cases of cholera have been reported in Kenya since January 2019, 253 cases confirmed (147 active and 37 deaths)

The outbreak is currently active in four counties namely Mandera, Garissa, Turkana, and Nairobi.

The cases in Nairobi county are majorly found in Embakassi East, Emakasi West, Starehe, Ruaraka, Kibera, Lang`ata, Kasarani, Dagoretti North, Westlands, and Kamkunji sub-counties.

In Garissa, the cases were majorly reported at Hagadera and IFO refugee camps, while in Turkana the cases were reported from Kakuma, Kalobeyei, and Lopur in Turkana West Sub-counties

In Mandera county, 17 cases have been reported with 4 cases confirmed.

On the other end, the reports indicate that three people have been hospitalized in Kirinyaga county with symptoms of Cholera, one has already been tested positive.

George Karoki, the Kirinyaga County Director of Health said that the three are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the county after they were rushed in hospital following vomiting and stomach pain symptoms.

Mr. Karoki urged the residents to be on high alert and report to the nearest health facility if they notice any sign of cholera. He also advised them to drink boiled water and wash their hands after visiting the toilets.