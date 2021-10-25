Citizen TV Manager Joe Ageyo Reveals What Raila Should Now Do To Junet After Tainting His Delicate Relationship With Mt Kenya

Citizen TV’s Editorial Director, Joe Ageyo has finally reacted to Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed’s viral statement on Friday claiming that Kikuyu’s will be treated as visitors in Raila Odinga’s government.

Ageyo advised the ODM leader to fire Mohammed from his campaign team with immediate effect following his utterance that has proved might now ruin Raila’s relationship with Mt Kenya region.

Junet’s remarks have sparked a huge uproar across the political divide with many terming him as a tribalist, who is damaging the Presidential credentials of Raila ahead of the 2022 poll.

“He may have thought he was joking, however, it is important to realize that there is nothing like a joke as of now because whatever you say right now can be used against you in the political arena.

“This issue will perhaps be used in the next one or two weeks by Raila’s rivals,” Ageyo stated in an interview with Ramogi FM.

Last week, the politician jokingly said that Raila’s government will belong to Nyanza people if he wins.

“Baba akishinda, serikali ni yetu watu wa Nyanza. Sitaki iyo watu wa gazeti waskie iyo, Mutahi Kagwe anaeza kasirika.( If Raila wins the government will be owned by the people of Nyanza. I don’t want the media to hear this, Mutahi Kagwe will be upset),” Junet said.

Leaders have condemned Junet’s remarks insisting that it was only a joke and not a reflection of ODM thoughts.

Raila has been working tirelessly for the last six months to ensure he wins over Mt Kenya votes.

The ODM leader met with Mt Kenya tycoons led by Royal Media Services (RMS) Founder, SK Macharia, who endorsed is presidential bid in 2022.

