Citizen TV`s Stephen Letoo Contracts Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-Citizen TV`s reporter Stephen Letoo has tested positive for the dreadful coronavirus, KDRTV can authoritatively report

The journalist has been in the forefront in covering coronavirus-related news before he contracted the novel virus

A source intimate to the journalist reveals that he tested positive at an unidentified hospital in Nairobi

However, despite testing positive, the journalist said he still feels okay.

Read also: India Coronavirus Cases Cross 1 Million As Brazil Hit 2 Million

“Results came back positive though I feel okay. I have even done my usual training in my room where I am currently self-isolating,” the journalist indicated while choosing to maintain anonymity.

KDRTV understands that Letoo contracted the virus days after staff at Mediamax Network Limited tested positive for COVID-19.

“Please be informed that one employee in the Finance Department has tested positive for Covid-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms. The employee has already self-isolated in accordance with home-based care guidelines,” read a memo by the media house.

Just like the healthcare workers, journalists are also at higher risk of contracting the virus.

Thus, hailing their efforts, US Embassy donated 1000 facemasks to the journalist as part of the ongoing measures to battle coronavirus

Read also: CS Kagwe Orders Lancet Kenya Be Investigated Over Conflicting COVID-19 Results

Few days after the government of Kenya eased coronavirus restrictions such as lifting lockdown and limiting curfew hours, the country has recorded doubled cases