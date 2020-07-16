CS Kagwe Orders Lancet Kenya Be Investigated Over Conflicting COVID-19 Results

(KDRTV)-Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has directed that Pathologists Lancet Kenya be investigated after carrying out coronavirus test which produced contrary results

KDRTV understands that 17 teaching staff of St Andrew`s School Turi were tested by Lancet Kenya and reported to have contracted the novel coronavirus and later when the samples were taken and tested at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), the 17 were declared COVID-19 free.

Read also: COVID-19: Kenya Confirms 421 New Infections, 570 Recoveries, 8 Deaths

CS Kagwe who was speaking in Nakuru on Thursday, July 16, directed the medical board to immediately commence investigations on laboratories producing unclear result advising Kenyans to stay away from such health care facilities

“It is true that there is one lab, specifically Lancet that carried out these tests that eventually turned from positive to negative. It is also the same lab that had also tested a group of people in Nairobi that also had the same circumstance,” said the Health CS. “The Ministry will take its measures… we have asked our board to review that particular laboratory. But what I would like to urge is that if a lab has got all these unclear results, don’t go there. Why are you going to a lab that you know has been giving information that may not be clear.”

The CS assured Kenyans that such laboratories are facing closure should they be found to have violated rules and regulations imposed by the government through the ministry of health.

“The worst thing that we can do is have a situation where people question the results that we give. We have asked the medical board to relook at some of these labs and where we believe a laboratory is not adhering to the standards then definitely we will close them down,” he said.

KDRTV received some reports that Lancet Kenya has been on the limelight on several occasions for giving out contrary COVID-19 results with members of the public compelling for action from the government

During the presser, Mr. Kagwe also said that the government is embarking on home-based care, this is after 12 COVID-19 recovered while in home-based care.