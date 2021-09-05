Col. Mamady Doumbouya Leads Coup In Guinea

KDRTV NEWS: There are fears that President Alpha Conde has been detained and driven away by a group of coup officers.

Reports indicate that there was a potential coupled by Col. Mamady Doumbouya after heavy gunfire was heard in the capital Conakry.

This is a footage making rounds in social media showing President Alpha Conde surrounded by soldiers who are believed to have detained him and drove him away for the palace in the Guinea`s capital Conakry.

It is feared that a coup is underway in Guinea and the president has been arrested by military officers.

The new development emerged after the Guinea`s parliament voted to increase the fund allocations to the presidency and to the parliamentary but subsequently reduced the payment for the security officers such as the police and the military.

BREAKING NEWS Kaloum🇬🇳Conakry https://t.co/R3RkoMRDeC HAPPENING;Military Coup led by Lt.Col Mamady Doumbouya at Presidential Palace in Guinea.Incumbent 83 Years old President Alpha Conde who is on a Controversial Third Term has REPORTEDLY been Arrested. #Kibaro #Guinea #Guinee pic.twitter.com/Q0G9Pmsegw

