Col. Mamady Doumbouya Leads Coup In Guinea

Many local media in Guinea have reported potential coup after a footage of president surrounded military officers are believed to have detianed him emerged online

KDRTV NEWS: There are fears that President Alpha Conde has been detained and driven away by a group of coup officers.

Reports indicate that there was a potential coupled by Col. Mamady Doumbouya after heavy gunfire was heard in the capital Conakry.

This is a footage making rounds in social media showing President Alpha Conde surrounded by soldiers who are believed to have detained him and drove him away for the palace in the Guinea`s capital Conakry.

It is feared that a coup is underway in Guinea and the president has been arrested by military officers.

The new development emerged after the Guinea`s parliament voted to increase the fund allocations to the presidency and to the parliamentary but subsequently reduced the payment for the security officers such as the police and the military.

