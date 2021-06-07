Connect with us

Comedian Ann Kansiime Loses Mother

ann23
Ugandan comedian Ann Kansiime has lost her mother.

Taking to social media, the 35-year-old broke the news but avoided divulging into details.

“God’s ways are indeed not our ways! My mother has gone to be with the Lord this morning,” she posted on Instagram accompanied by a picture of her and her late mother.

ann

Her mother has been instrumental in her life and career and Kansiime has always shared about their bond whenever on stage.

Her father is a retired banker, and her departed mother was a housewife.

Condolences from friends and fans poured in on social media following her announcement. Here are some of the comments.

aann2

Blessednjugush: “Poleni sana !!!! May Gods Grace, peace and understanding be upon you and yours!!”

Phil_director: “Oh no…may she R.I.P and I pray for strength for you and your family 🙏🏾”

Zuena_kirema: “So sorry for your loss,may the lord strengthen you and your family and may her soul RIP.”

Djmokenya: “My condolences- be strong . .”

Aamitolagum“Ohh noo, sending love and strength ❤️ to you and your family.“

Lilianmbabazi: “Oh no mukazi, so sorry for your loss… May the Almighty Father comfort you ❤️.”

Honalinur“My condolences to you and the larger family. May your Mum’s soul rest in perfect peace. Take heart kansiime”

Leilakayondo: “Ohhhh!God 💔💔💔🙏🙏🙏 am so sorry Ann. #RIP

Racheal_tania“My love… we thank the lord for your mum’s life we shall swim in this wave together..”

Marthatukahirwa: “Oh nooo! My deepest condolences to you and your family. May the Lord strengthen you during this trying time.”

Owoade77“Oooh noooo… so sorry to hear this….May God strengthen u and your family”

