Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Moi’s Grandson Sued For Failing To Pay Ksh 1 Million Monthly Upkeep For 2 Children

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

moi
moi

Collins Toroitich, the late Daniel Arap Moi’s grandson, has been taken to court for failing to meet his parental responsibilities.

Gladys Jeruto Tagi is accusing Toroitich of neglecting his two kids aged nine and 11 years and is demanding Ksh 1 million per month as upkeep.

READ ALSO: Photos: Ruto’s Daughter’s Engagement Party Leaves Many Impressed

According to Tagi’s lawyer David Mongeri, the Ksh 1 million will be used for food, fees, rent, education and entertainment.

Mongeri told Principle Magistrate Benjamin Limo that Toroitich has neglected his kids for eight years forcing them to struggle since Tagi didn’t have a stable income.

Toroitich is the son of the late Jonathan Moi who passed on in 2019 aged 62. Toroitich has always been controversial and has had several brushes with the law.

He was in 2016 charged for stealing two phones worth Sh 20,000. The complainants were his daughter May Chelimo and Betty Chebet and they said the incident happened on July 14.

Again he was in trouble in 2019 after he allegedly abandoned his then-girlfriend Marsha Amario, at a lavish hotel in Kitale and left her to foot a bill of Ksh 100,000.

Marsha, who is the daughter of a prominent businessman in Naivasha, couldn’t clear the bill and was arrested. Moi’s family came to her rescue and sorted out the matter.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021