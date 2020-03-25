Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Kenya Hits 25, Kisumu On High Alert

(KDRTV)-Kenyan confirmed positive cases of coronavirus hits 25 as nine more cases were confirmed on Tuesday- Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced

CS Kagwe who was speaking during a presser at Afya House said that the new cases were part of 82 samples tested at the three laboratories in the country

The laboratories include KEMRI in Nairobi, KEMRI Welcome Trust in Kilifi, Aga Khan, and National Influenza Center.

The CS also revealed that out of the nine newly confirmed cases, seven of them are Kenyans while two are foreigners

The newly confirmed cases span from four countries: Mombasa, Nairobi, Kilifi and Kwale counties

“The new patients have already been taken into isolation in our facilities and are being monitored by our medical personnel. Tracing of contacts as well as those of the previous patients is ongoing,” he stated. “Total number of close contacts that we have so far been monitoring stands at 745; out of this number, 98 of them have been discharged after completing the 14-day follow up period. We now have 647 remaining close contacts that our tracing teams are monitoring. 15 individuals are also currently admitted at Mbagathi hospital waiting test results.”

However, the CS also agreed that the government has been faced with a serious challenge when it comes to mandatory isolation of people who traveled from foreign countries.

Kagwe, however, said that the challenges have seen been streamlined.

On the other hands, the Health Ministry has confirmed that the Kisumu country is on high alert after there is a case of suspected coronavirus

The CS further blamed Kenyas for their attitudes to be carefree with relations to observing the government measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus