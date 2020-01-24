Confusion in Mombasa as Raila Changes BBI Venue

(KDRTV) – The Mombasa BBI rally will not be held at the Tononoka Grounds as earlier planned but at the Mama Ngina Waterfront, ODM has announced.

According to ODM Communication Director Phillip Etale, the venue was changed on Friday, just a few minutes to the event by party leader Raila Odinga. It is not clear if Raila has the powers to change the venue of the event, supposedly organized by the BBI steering committee.

“Raila Odinga announces that the #CoastBBIRally will be held at Mama Ngina Grounds and not Tononoka Grounds as had earlier been announced,” Etale said through his Twitter handle.

@RailaOdinga announces that the #CoastBBIRally will be held at Mama Ngina Grounds and not Tononoka Grounds as had earlier been announced #BBIInMombasa pic.twitter.com/Evi3mR6qus — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) January 24, 2020

Fireworks are expected during the event after claims emerged that politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto have been locked out of speaking at the event.

Earlier on, Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and his Malindi counterpart Aisha Jumwa were disrupted by rowdy youth as they tried to address a press conference. The two are Ruto’s diehard supporters.

Ali accused Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho of hiring youth to disrupt their meeting.

“Hii tabia mtaacha…ambia Joho azidi kuwapa pesa za kipumbavu….njoo wewe mwanaume wanaume wamefika sasa….BBI kama wanasema ni ya kuunganisha wa Pwani lazima iunganishe wa Pwani….kama ni ya kuunganisha wakenya lazima iunganishe wakenya,” he said

Ali also warned Suna East MP Junet Mohammed to keep off coastal matters because he is not from the region.

“Sisi ndio tunafaa tuongee…sisi ndio tunajua shida ya Pwani…Huu upumbavu ya kuletewa ati wapwani hawataongea na wao ndio wataongea hiyo hatutakubali,” he said.

“Junet (Mohamed) keep your Migori we keep our Mombasa…Tunakukaribisha but you cannot plan for us who will talk and who will not…We will be there tomorrow in Tononoka.