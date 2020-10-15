Coronavirus Detected in Lubinu High Scool? [VIDEO]

KDRTV has learned about a viral short video of a form four student at Lubinu Boys High School struggling to breathe

It was not immediately clear whether the form four students had contracted the novel coronavirus.

According to the clip, a form four student allegedly from Lubinu Boys High School in Mumias heavily gasped for breath as someone, allegedly his teacher who had a facemask tried to help him out.

Read also: High School Female Student Spotted On A Bodaboda Carrying This (PHOTO)

KDRTV established the 15-minute video on the Lubinu Old Boys High School Association group on Facebook on Wednesday, October 14. A Kenyans section also shared the clip on the various social media platforms.

“A video has emerged online showing a boy allegedly from Lubinu boys in Mumias struggling to breathe. Is it COVID-19 or asthma?” a netizen Kennedy Nzuki wondered.

A video has emerged online showing a boy from Lubinu boys in Mumias struggling to breathe. Looks more of Asthma than Covid to me but again They had time and audacity to take the video instead of seeking medical attention. Stage managed act. #SonkoVsBadi #JKLive #GlobalMidweekWord pic.twitter.com/HI5q35sbDR — Heisenberg (@DrJuma_M) October 14, 2020

Elsewhere, a female student at Mawego Technical Training Institute in Homa Bay County also tested positive for coronavirus.

Reports had hinted that the student returned to school with signs of a slight fever and cold, prompting the institution`s principal to isolate her and reported the matter to health surveillance officers.

The student is among the final year learners who reported back to school on October 5 to prepare for their final examination, which kicked on Monday.