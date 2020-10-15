Connect with us

Coronavirus Detected in Lubinu High Scool? [VIDEO]

CORONAVIRUS
KDRTV has learned about a viral short video of a form four student at Lubinu Boys High School struggling to breathe

It was not immediately clear whether the form four students had contracted the novel coronavirus.

According to the clip, a form four student allegedly from Lubinu Boys High School in Mumias heavily gasped for breath as someone, allegedly his teacher who had a facemask tried to help him out.

KDRTV established the 15-minute video on the Lubinu Old Boys High School Association group on Facebook on Wednesday, October 14. A Kenyans section also shared the clip on the various social media platforms.

“A video has emerged online showing a boy allegedly from Lubinu boys in Mumias struggling to breathe. Is it COVID-19 or asthma?” a netizen Kennedy Nzuki wondered.

Elsewhere, a female student at Mawego Technical Training Institute in Homa Bay County also tested positive for coronavirus.

Reports had hinted that the student returned to school with signs of a slight fever and cold, prompting the institution`s principal to isolate her and reported the matter to health surveillance officers.

The student is among the final year learners who reported back to school on October 5 to prepare for their final examination, which kicked on Monday.

“She came to school when she had slight fever and cold, which made the principal to suspect her and put her on a holding room separate from the other students,” Homa Bay County executive in charge of Health Richard Muga said

