Govt is Broke, Parents to Raise Extra Money for School Reopening

(KDRTV) – The government will require parents to raise funds to cater for the implementation of COVID-19 protocols when schools reopen.

KDRTV understands that the State does not have enough resources to ensure handwashing, wearing masks, and social distancing in schools.

The Education Ministry has anticipated that most school resources will be overstretched as institutions move to implement the strict protocols laid down by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry will train teachers, parents, and other education stakeholders on how to raise resources for buying desks, constructing extra classrooms, and providing handwashing facilities.

“Participants may have to come up with additional finances, staff (teaching and non-teaching staff), learning rooms, ICT infrastructure, sustainable supply of running water and sanitizers and sanitizing facilities,” reads a new training manual from the Ministry of Education.

Education CS George Magoha announced on Tuesday that grade 4, class 8, and form 4 students will reopen schools from Monday next week (October 12).

In the announcement, which has divided Kenyans, Magoha said all learners will be required to wear masks. Both teachers and non-teaching staff and any other person accessing learning institutions will have their body temperature monitored.

Schools are also required to ensure there everyone observes handwashing and generally high levels of hygiene through the provision of running water or sanitizers.

All these requirements will need money, and Magoha expects parents to be ready.

