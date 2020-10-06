Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Govt is Broke, Parents to Raise Extra Money for School Reopening

Avatar

By

Published

CS Magoha Directs Universities Tertiary Institutions To Reopen On October 5
CS Magoha Directs Universities Tertiary Institutions To Reopen On October 5

(KDRTV) – The government will require parents to raise funds to cater for the implementation of  COVID-19 protocols when schools reopen.

KDRTV understands that the State does not have enough resources to ensure handwashing, wearing masks, and social distancing in schools.

The Education Ministry has anticipated that most school resources will be overstretched as institutions move to implement the strict protocols laid down by the Ministry of Health.

Read Also: Govt Narrows Down On Kenya Mpya Buses For Ferrying Goons To Muranga

The Ministry will train teachers, parents, and other education stakeholders on how to raise resources for buying desks, constructing extra classrooms, and providing handwashing facilities.

“Participants may have to come up with additional finances, staff (teaching and non-teaching staff), learning rooms, ICT infrastructure, sustainable supply of running water and sanitizers and sanitizing facilities,” reads a new training manual from the Ministry of Education.

Read Also: Excitement As Harambee Stars Is Allowed To Host Zambia On Friday

Education CS George Magoha announced on Tuesday that grade 4, class 8, and form 4 students will reopen schools from Monday next week (October 12).

In the announcement, which has divided Kenyans, Magoha said all learners will be required to wear masks. Both teachers and non-teaching staff and any other person accessing learning institutions will have their body temperature monitored.

Schools are also required to ensure there everyone observes handwashing and generally high levels of hygiene through the provision of running water or sanitizers.

All these requirements will need money, and Magoha expects parents to be ready.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

magohageo magohageo

News

Magoha Finally Releases The Exact Dates When Schools Will Reopen

(KDRTV) – Kenya’s Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha Has Finally released the education calendar directing when primary and secondary schools will reopen for the...

4 hours ago
magoha 1 magoha 1

News

Uproar Over CS Magoha’s Move to Allow Grade 4 Pupils Back to School

(KDRTV) – Education CS George Magoha’s order to reopen schools next week has raised a storm on social media. Magoha announced on Tuesday that...

2 hours ago
Thieves eat grass Thieves eat grass

Life & Style

Robbers eat grass in Busia

Busia County residents witnessed a rare show as six young men were caught up in a robbery incidence that led them to eat grass...

17 hours ago
betting betting

Life & Style

Meet the unmarried woman Mwikali who got a sh 30M jackpot

Mwikali is an unmarried woman who has been facing a lot of life challenges since she left her parents in 2018. She narrated her...

17 hours ago