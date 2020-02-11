CORONAVIRUS: Senior Chinese Officials Fired As Death Toll Hits 1000

(KDRTV)-China has fired several senior officials over their approach to the handling of the coronavirus outbreak as the death toll hits 1000

Among those who lost their jobs include party secretary for Hubei Health Commission and the head of the commission

They are the most senior officials to be demoted so far

Reportedly, the deputy director of local Red Cross was also fired for dereliction of his duty over handling of the donations

Reports indicate that on Monday, some 103 died in Hubei province alone and the national death toll now stands at 1,016

However, the authorities have indicated that the number of new infections nationally has stabilized

It is said that the Hubei province confirmed 2,097 new cases in the province on Monday, down from 2,618 on Sunday

Many countries have suspended their flights to China amid fears of the Coronavirus infections

May countries have also repatriated their people from China fear being infected by the deadly virus