Coronavirus: Nazerene, Riara Universities Suspend Learning, Graduation

KDRTV has received confirmed reports that the Africa Nazarene University has suspended on-campus classes after Kenya confirmed its first case of coronavirus yesterday

The vice-chancellor of the institution Stanely Bhebhe, Health officials identified that the contact trace of the confirmed positive of coronavirus involves Ongata Rongai where the university is located

“After careful consideration and analysis of the situation, the university has taken a cautionary decision to suspend on-campus classes effective Monday 16th, 2020,” his statement reads.

KDRTV also confirmed that distance classes at the universities continue as normal however, the trimester exams scheduled for the end of January will have to wait

In his statement, the VC also ordered students who reside at the university hostels to vacate the premises not later than Monday, March 16, March 2020

According to our earlier reports, the government of Kenya through the Health Ministry confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country on Friday.

However, Nazarene University stated that the online classes would continue as scheduled

On the other side, Riara University canceled its fourth graduation ceremony which had been scheduled for Thursday, March 19, amid fears of the coronavirus

“Further to the directive from the Ministry of Health banning all public gatherings, the Riara University Senate…made a decision to postpone the fourth graduation ceremony,” it said. “…until further notice. A graduands dinner that was scheduled for this evening (Friday, March 13) has also been postponed,” it added.

However, normal classes will continue at the university

However, Mount Kenya University has taken different approach ensuring that its students and staff are not infected by lifting the issues of a biometric system at the institution`s gates

Mount Kenya university also made sure that hand sanitizers are placed in the university`s gate

The approach by the university surfaced after the Health Ministry Cabinet Secretary of Kenya Mutahi Kagwe announced the first reported positive case of the deadly coronavirus