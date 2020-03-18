Coronavirus; Plan by Tens of Chinese Nationals to Forcefully Enter Kenya Thwarted

Immigration officials on Wednesday thwarted a plan by 13 Chinese Nationals who wanted to forcefully enter in the country.

The 13 are amongst 16 foreigners who tried to enter Kenya from Tanzania through the Lunga Lunga border point which is in Kwale County.

They were identified as; Xiao Zhanquan, Xu Shaul, Xu Duo,Lyu Xiaohua, Zhou Changyong, Jiang Chunyang, Xiao Zhanquan, Lyu Xiaohua, Wang Xiaoba, Shang Deyuan, Huang Honghui, Yang Yubiao and Cao Bingwang.

A police report seen by KDRTV revealed that the 13 were accompanied by three Tanzanian drivers who have been identified as; Wema Ramadhani, Saidi Mapunda and Mohammed Makolo.

“The 13 told police that they were headed to a special assignment at Bamburi Cement Limited in Mombasa,” the police report read in part.

They were later denied access into the country after for the fact that they had not met the 14-day self-quarantine in the country of origin for the coronavirus pandemic as they arrived in the country from China on diverse dates between March 4- March 16.

They were later escorted back to the Tanzanian entry point of Horohoro.

Kenyan Government has so far confirmed four cases of the deadly Coronavirus with the first case being reported on Friday last week.