Coronavirus Scare: Uhuru Directs KDF to Take Charge of JKIA, Cancels all Direct Flights from China

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued an executive order directing Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) medical personnel to take charge of all entry points including the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as one of the contingency measures to contain protect Kenyans from Coronavirus.

In the order issued to five Ministries on Friday, Uhuru also directed that all visitors from China should be put under a compulsory 21-day quarantine. This should be coordinated by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

The government has come under intense criticism following its decision to allow 239 passengers from China, the epicentre of the deadly virus, to enter the country on Wednesday. There have been concerns that if the virus was to get to Kenya, it would wipe all of us.

on Thursday, the Health Ministry announced that there is only an 11-bed isolation centre in the country in case the virus was to hit. Uhuru has now ordered the Ministry of Health to complete another isolation centre at Mbagathi Hospital within the next seven days.

He ordered the Transport Ministry to accelerate the process of cancelling all direct flights from China.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has been directed to protect all Chinese Citizens in Kenya who have been cleared of the virus from Kenyans who may attempt to harm them. The President said there are also Kenyans staying in China who may be victims of retaliatory attacks.