Health
Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Starts Monday In United States
(KDRTV)-The government of the United States has announced that the clinical evaluation of a vaccine designed to protect against the inevitable coronavirus will begin Monday
According to the reports, the first participants in the trial will receive an experimental vaccine on Monday
Read also: Coronavirus: Latest Updates In Sports
The government official spoke to the VOA on the condition of the anonymity since the trial had not been publicly advertised yet
The vaccine trial on coronavirus is being funded by the US National Institute of Health will take place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle
However, so far, Health officials have said that it would take a year or 18 months to verify the potential of the vaccine
It is reported that testing will commence with 45 young and healthy volunteers with different doses of shots co-developed NIH and Moderna Inc.
The officers have affirmed that there is no chance participants could get the virus because the shots don’t contain virus themselves
The main objective of the trial is to check that the vaccines show no worrisome side effects, establishing space for large tests
KDRTV understand that many research groups around the world are hurrying to create a vaccine as coronavirus cases continue to escalate
More importantly, the group is pushing for different types of vaccines with some researchers wanting to even provide temporary vaccines
Such vaccines could protect the lives of people a month or two while long-lasting vaccines are being developed
So far, for many people the COVID-19 only reveal mild to moderate symptoms, however, for adults such as older adults and people with existing health problems, it results in severe symptoms which could lead to death
The global coronavirus outbreak has affected more than 156, 000 people and has cost the lives of more than 5800
Read also: President Uhuru's foreign trips halted over Coronavirus outbreak
The death toll in the United States is more than 50 with infections neared 3000 across the 49 States
According to the World Health Organization, the vast majority do recover, people with mild symptoms take about two weeks to recover and those with severe symptoms taking up to six weeks to recover.
