Counties To Shutdown Next Week- Wycliffe Oparanya

(KDRTV)-Council of Governors (CoG) chairperson Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has warned of possible county shutdowns next week due to lack of funds.

The counties have continued to cry foul after the senate decided the controversial revenue sharing formula.

According to Opranaya, counties will have no option but to shut down if the National Treasury will not have released funds allocated for devolved units next week.

READ ALSO: Uhuru Meets Senators Ahead Of Revenue Sharing Debate

The chairperson also revealed that county governments’ lack of funds had paralyzed critical operations such as payment of salaries, purchase of medicines, and settlement of water bills.

“I want the first agenda when President Uhuru comes back to be the release of funds to counties by Monday. If things continue like this, we will be forced to shut down,” he said.

According to Oparanya, the financial crisis does affect not only operations in counties but also the validity of devolution.

The CoG`s chairperson further urged county government health systems not to admit new patients as they compel to release funds by the National Treasury.

Counties are yet to receive their allocations now three months after the financial years 2020/2021 started in June.

KDRTV understands that the funds have been barricaded by the stalemate that has been experienced in the senate about the revenue sharing formula.

However, a win-win formula was established in Senate after a 12-member committee co-chaired by Bungoma senator. Nairobi counter-part Johnson Sakaja verified that the deal was struck and unanimously supported.

READ ALSO: Wycliffe Oparanya begs Senators to pass the bill, “The People of Kenya need their money.”

All eyes are now on the National Treasury to adhere to the current economic crisis and release the funds.