News

Court Rejects DJ Evolve`s Bid To Drop Murder Case Against Babu Owino

Court declines DJ Evolve`s application to forgive Babu Owino in an attempted murder charge.

(KDRTV)-Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has suffered a blow after the court declined DJ Evolves`s offer to him

DJ Evolve`s application to drop the attempted murder case against Babu Owino was rejected by the court

According to Principal Magistrate Benard Ochoi, the application by DJ Evolve did not meet the threshold to withdraw the case for now.

However, the Magistrate said that hid did not put closure for further engagement avenues.

Ochoi said he could not approve the application since he does not know what Babu Owino has offered DJ Evolve.

“Unconditional withdrawal is not appropriate in the circumstances of this case; the parties must come out openly and tell court what Babu had offered the family,” Ochoi said.

KDRTV understands that DJ Evolve pleaded with the court to drop the case since it was interfering with his recovery.

However, the court on Monday declined the application obligating the duo to disclose the details of their engagement

