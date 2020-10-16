Questions as DJ Evolve Drops Attempted Murder Charges Against Babu Owino

(KDRTV) – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino can breathe a sigh of relief after DJ Evolve asked to withdraw a case against him.

Babu is accused of twice shooting the DJ at a club in Nairobi’s Kilimani area in January this year.

The DJ, whose real name is Felix Orinda, spent six months at Nairobi Hospital before he was discharged in June. He was still unable to speak and confined to bed as he can’t feel his lower body.

His lawyer Kenneth Mumbo told the court on Friday that they had opted to drop the charges against Babu Owino after intense family deliberations.

DJ Evolve said he wants to concentrate on his medication rather than the case. The case, he said, has divided his attention.

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions asked for more time to assess DJ Evolve’s mental state before they can withdraw the case. The court allowed the request.

“It is my considered view that the application by the prosecution is merited and once the DPP satisfies himself of the issues raised is expected that a comprehensive response will be given that will be able to guide the status of this case going forward,” reads court ruling.

It is believed Babu Owino has been footing the DJ’s medical bills which run into millions and that could have informed the decision to withdraw the charges. DJ Evolve’s father previously praised Babu Owino for footing his son’s bills. He said the MP is not a bad person.