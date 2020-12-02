Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

COVID-19: 961 More Infections, 854 Recoveries, 10 Deaths

On Wednesday, December 2, Kenya confirmed that 961 more people contracted the novel coronavirus bringing the national tally to 85, 130.

Avatar

By

Published

COVID 19 Kenya Confirms 551 More Cases 5 Deaths 1
COVID 19 Kenya Confirms 551 More Cases 5 Deaths 1

(KDRTV)-On Wednesday, December 2, Kenya confirmed that 961 more people contracted the novel coronavirus bringing the national tally to 85 130.

This new figure was confirmed after 7780 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, 944 patients were Kenyans while 17 were foreigners, and 626 were males, while 335 are females.

The youngest patient was a five-month-old baby, while the eldest was 94 years.

READ ALSO: Good News! The UK Approves Covid Pfizer Vaccine For Use

The CS also announced that 854people recovered from the respiratory disease; 686 recovered from the Home-Based Care program, while 168 were released from various hospitals across the country.

The total number of national recoveries now stands at 56464

Unfortunately, Kagwe announced the demise of 10 patients raising the number of fatalities to 1484

“Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones,” Kagwe stated.

The announcement emerged when the Kenyan ministry of Health received a nation of assorted commodities towards the battle against the pandemic from the US embassy.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

DPRUTO1 DPRUTO1

Politics

William Ruto Left ‘Naked’ as Key Rift Valley Allies Endorse BBI Report

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto’s indecision over the BBI report has put his supporters in the Rift Valley at crossroads on whether to...

2 days ago

News

Francis Atwoli’s Son Lands Lucrative International Job

(KDRTV) – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s son Lukoye Atwoli has been appointed to the Global Health Board by an American Organization. Prof Lukoye...

1 day ago
Mike Sonko Mike Sonko

Politics

Another Big Win for Mike Sonko in Battle with Uhuru

(KDRTV) – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has earned a major win in his battle to survive impeachment. This is after the high court temporarily...

1 day ago
photomix image photomix image

News

Details of Uhuru’s warm Phone call with Joe Biden

(KDRTV) – US President-elect Joe Biden reached out to President Uhuru Kenyatta in a phone call on Tuesday, the State House has said. The...

1 day ago