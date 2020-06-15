COVID-19 Invades Uhuru’s State House

(KDRTV) – News that four State House employees have tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 has not only sent shockwaves throughout the country but also fear.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said that the four positive cases were recorded after mass testing of all State House staff including President Uhuru Kenyatta and the first family.

FOUR State House staffers test positive for Covid-19, admitted at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital; spokesperson Kanze Dena says pic.twitter.com/P3I2OOrRqx — TheStarBreaking (@TheStarBreaking) June 15, 2020

“During last week’s mass Covid-19 testing held on Thursday, 11th June 2020, four (4) persons were found to have contracted the disease. The infected officers were admitted at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in Kiambu County for treatment,” she said adding that the families and close contacts of the affected employees have already been notified and are being attended.

According to Kanze Dena, President Uhuru is safe and does not have the virus.

However, political observers and medical experts will tell you that this was bound to happen sooner than later.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, State House has been a beehive of political activities with hundreds of people meeting there almost every week.

In May, Uhuru met Jubilee Senators for a Parliamentary Group Meeting which ratified the change in the House Leadership. Uhuru has also hosted several guests among them former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto at State House.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has been to State House more than once. Atwoli has been meeting different people, including hosting tens of politicians at his Kajiado Home.

Early this month, Uhuru invited more than 200 Jubilee MPs for a Parliamentary Group Meeting at State House. The government has banned public assemblies. Only 15 people are allowed to attend funerals but Uhuru invited 212 MPs to change the party leadership.

It should be remembered that not long ago, some of these leaders were accused of having the virus. An allegation they vehemently denied.

It is these meetings that took Corona to State House. Uhuru treated the disease normally, now it will treat him abnormally.