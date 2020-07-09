Connect with us

COVID-19: Kenya Records 447 New Cases, as 4 More People Die

Mutahi Kagwe Health CS confirms seven new coronavirus cases
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

(KDRTV) – Kenya has confirmed the highest number of cases in 24 hours after confirmation of 447 new COVID-19 cases, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced. The new cases are out of 3803 samples tested.

“Today, we have recorded 447 new positive cases out of 3803 samples bringing the total of positive cases in the country to 8,975. Tested samples in the country are now over 200,000,” Mutahi Kagwe said on Thursday.

280 out of the new cases are males while 167 are females. The youngest patient is one year old. Mutahi Kagwe has said COVID-19 attacks men more than women based on the statistics.

Mombasa County continues to worry the government with statistics showing that 138 out of 100,000 people are likely to test positive for COVID-19 in the coastal region. This is hire than 100 people out of the same sample in Nairobi.

“Mombasa has over 1,663 active cases & these numbers are likely to go up. Mombasa is a place everyone in Nairobi & elsewhere has been waiting to visit as soon as cessation of movement has been lifted hopefully this does not indicate a surge in cases,” the CS said.

And on a sad note, four more people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the number of deaths to 13.

Kagwe has urged Kenyans to desist from unnecessary movement and protect their loved ones from the virus.

The good news is that 64 patients were discharged after full recovery.

