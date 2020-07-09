COVID-19: Kenya Records 447 New Cases, as 4 More People Die

(KDRTV) – Kenya has confirmed the highest number of cases in 24 hours after confirmation of 447 new COVID-19 cases, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced. The new cases are out of 3803 samples tested.

“Today, we have recorded 447 new positive cases out of 3803 samples bringing the total of positive cases in the country to 8,975. Tested samples in the country are now over 200,000,” Mutahi Kagwe said on Thursday.

Read Also: Fear as Hospitals Turn Away COVID-19 Patient

280 out of the new cases are males while 167 are females. The youngest patient is one year old. Mutahi Kagwe has said COVID-19 attacks men more than women based on the statistics.

CS Mutahi Kagwe: Men are more affected by coronavirus; 280 of today’s cases are male & 167 women. Today’s case records a 1-year-old child. We need to protect infants; Ngoja huyo mgeni apate afueni kidogo ndio umtembele. MPesa pia inaweza tembea pic.twitter.com/57aoCFkLMQ — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) July 9, 2020

Mombasa County continues to worry the government with statistics showing that 138 out of 100,000 people are likely to test positive for COVID-19 in the coastal region. This is hire than 100 people out of the same sample in Nairobi.

“Mombasa has over 1,663 active cases & these numbers are likely to go up. Mombasa is a place everyone in Nairobi & elsewhere has been waiting to visit as soon as cessation of movement has been lifted hopefully this does not indicate a surge in cases,” the CS said.

CS Mutahi Kagwe: From a statistical point of view, 138 people at the moment, test positive from every 100,000 sample run in Mombasa while in Nairobi it is 100 for every 100,000 people. This shows Mombasa is ahead of others pic.twitter.com/jIBDSz6HO9 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) July 9, 2020

And on a sad note, four more people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the number of deaths to 13.

Kagwe has urged Kenyans to desist from unnecessary movement and protect their loved ones from the virus.

The good news is that 64 patients were discharged after full recovery.