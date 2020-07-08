Fear as Hospitals Turn Away COVID-19 Patient

(KDRTV) – A story about a COVID-19 patient who was turned away in several hospitals in Nairobi has opened a glimpse of what awaits Kenyans if cases continue going up.

The patient who had developed some blood in his sputum was turned away at Aga Khan hospital because all COVID-19 beds are occupied. The patient was also turned away at MP Shah due to the same reasons. According to reports, Kenyatta National Hospital and Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospitals are also booked to capacity.

Efforts to get a bed in Kitengela also proved futile. It took the patient more than 12 hours to get a bed at a private hospital in Nairobi. This was on Monday morning.

Since then, the government has confirmed more than 300 new cases with the total number of reported cases surging to 9,000.

All hospitals in Nairobi have run out of space at a time when Kenya is reporting more than 100 cases daily.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has told everyone who wants to hear that no patients will be transferred to Nairobi from other counties. This is because Nairobi will already be full when this happens.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to lift the cessation of movement order on Nairobi and Mombasa Counties is likely to cause a surge in the number of cases as Kenyans travel upcountry. There is a fear that most counties are still ill-prepared to tackle the virus. Only 23 counties have met the 300-bed capacity threshold. At least 10 counties do not have a single ICU bed. Tough times ahead.