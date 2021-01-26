COVID-19: Kenya Reports 141 Cases, 207 Recoveries, 6 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s Ministry of Health on January 26 reported that the country had recorded 141 more cases of Covid-19 after 3571 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

KDRTV established that the national caseload now stands at 100193

Of the new patients, 121 are Kenayns while 20 others are foreign nations; 81 are males while 60 and females and the youngest patient is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 87

According to MoH’s statement to the newsroom, 207 patients recovered from the respiratory disease; 192 recovered from Home Based program, while 15 more were discharged from various health facilities across the country.

The total number of people who have recovered now stands at 83625

Unfortunately, according to the statement, six patients lost their lives, raising the number of fatalities to 1750

The reports have been released at a time when learning institutions in Kenya have resumed operations.

Many Kenyans have already started hinting at the decline of coronavirus.

However, the course of acquiring vaccines is still unfurnished in the country.

