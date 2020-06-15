COVID-19: Latest Update From Kenya

(KDRTV)-The national tally of COVID-19 infections in Kenya has risen to 3,594 after 137 more cases were reported on Sunday June 14, 2020.

While the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe was addressing the media from Othaya in Nyeri county, he reported that the news cases were confirmed after 3, 167 samples were tested in the last 24 hours from that day

The CS also reported that 32 patients had been discharged from various health facilities after recovering from the respiratory disease. The total number of recoveries in the country is now 1,253

Unfortunately, 3 more patient succumbed to the diseases raising the total number of national deaths to 103

By Sunday, the Health Ministry reported that the country had tested a total of 115, 336

More updates to follow today…