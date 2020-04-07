COVID-19: Numbers Rise to 172 But There is Hope, Big Hope

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in Kenya will slightly be above 200 by Friday this week. Last month, the Ministry of Health had projected the numbers to be at 2,000 by the second week of April. We are beginning the second week of April and the numbers are 10 times less than projected. This is a very big reason to smile, at least for now.

On Tuesday, When Health CS announced that the numbers had risen to 172 following the confirmation of 14 more cases, most of us did not bother to listen to the fact that three patients had been discharged after fully healing from the virus. These are the small achievements which we should all be celebrating.

CS Kagwe: 3 patients have been released from our facilities having turned negative. 14 people have tested positive bringing the total number of cases to 172. 12 are Kenyans while 2 are foreign nationals. 4 are from quarantine facilities while 10 were picked by surveillance team pic.twitter.com/fvdYid2XzA — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 7, 2020

Also worth mentioning is the huge number of people who have turned out negative after being tested for the virus. According to CS Mutahi Kagwe, nearly 5,000 people have been tested for the virus. Of this, only 172 have turned out positive. It means that the situation is still within control.

CS Mutahi Kagwe: We have been tracing 1928 contacts. By now, nearly 2000 people have been monitored. Out of those 1415 have been discharged having tested negative. 513 are currently on follow-up.

Nearly 5000 have been tested to date pic.twitter.com/yyiUOtVouT — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 7, 2020

Kagwe also mentioned that the modality rate is quite low. All lives matter but when you look at the number of deaths that countries like Italy and the USA are dealing with, you will understand where we are coming from.

Most Kenyan patients are in stable condition. According to Health Ministry Managing Director Patrick Amoth, most patients are exhibiting mild symptoms while only one patient is in critical condition.

Read Also: Moses Kuria Exposes Chinese University Forcing African Students to Test for COVID-19

“As of now, we have one person in a critical care unit under ventilation. They are doing well and could be out of the ventilator in the next one or two days. Majority of the patients have mild disease,” Dr Amoth said on Tuesday.

Yes, we are dealing with one of the worst crisis in recent history, but we are doing it well.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases