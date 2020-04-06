Moses Kuria Exposes Chinese University Forcong African Students to Test for COVID-19

(KDRTV) – A Chinese University is forcing African students to undergo mandatory testing for COVID-19 because they are allegedly a threat to the other students.

Southern Medical University in Guangzhou has allegedly been forcing its African students to undergo mandatory tests after some African people around the institution tested positive for the dreaded virus.

A notice sent to the students asked them to corporate with officials for the tests.

“Due to the recent confirmed case of COVID-19 among African people around Xiaobei road, officials from Jingxi police station and the medical and health staff in the jurisdiction will come to school to do free Nucleic Acid Test for all African students tomorrow or the day after tomorrow according to the unified arrangement of Guangzhou city,” reads part of a notice sent to students.

China is the epicentre of Coronavirus. The virus which has killed tens of thousands of people was first reported in the Chinese City of Wuhan in December. At least 3,000 Chines nationals have succumbed to the disease.

So, why should this suddenly turn to an African disease? or Why should Africans be the ones to get tested?

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who shared the above screenshot on Facebook claimed that it could be because of Chinese loans that African countries have accumulated.

“Southern Medical University is even carrying out selective testing of African students only! Ningesema Tuzushe then I remembered zile madeni,” the legislator said.

In Guangzhou, China, the birthplace of COVID-19, they are now blaming Africans for spread of Corona Virus. Southern… Posted by Moses Kuria on Sunday, 5 April 2020

Africa is the continent with the least cases of COVID-19. However, this has not prevented the developed countries from belittling the continent or making comments that can be regarded as derogatory.

Over the weekend, two French doctors shocked the world when they claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine should first be tested on Africans.

