COVID-19: Patient In Kisumu Contracts Indian, UK Variants

KDRTV has confirmed news from the Ministry of Health that Kenya has recorded the first unique Covid-19 case after a patient in Kisumu contracted an Indian and variant.

The news about the unique infection was made public by the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday, May 27.

However, the CS said that the Kenyan who contracted the unique variants had no history of travel.

Therefore, the CS expressed fear that the variants including the South African variant that has been detected in the country could have spread in communities.

“ongoing genomic surveillance has revealed early and established community transmission, of both UK and Indian variants of concern in Kisumu, Mombasa and Kilifi counties” CS Kagwe. pic.twitter.com/HTa4iISU3v — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) May 27, 2021

KDRTV established that the sample from the said patient had been taken to a government laboratory for further analysis to understand the variants.

KDRTV also established that from 39 samples, the ministry noted that 28 contained Indian variants, six British variants, one South African, and B.1.612 first confirmed in India.

The discovery of the unique variants of Covid-19 has promoted the organizing committee of the Madaraka Day celebrations to be held at Kisumu to reduce the number of guests from 30,000 to just 3,000.

“We had expected about 30,000 guests to attend the celebrations, but due to the surge in COVID-19 infections, which have been compounded by the emergence of the new variants, we are forced to cut out 27,000 Kenyans from attending,” Kisumu county boss Anyang’ Nyong’o said.

KDRTV understands that the Indian variant was first detected in Kisumu in May 2021.