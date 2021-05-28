Connect with us

COVID-19: Patient In Kisumu Contracts Indian, UK Variants

Indian, UK Covid-19 variants detected in Kisumu, number of Madaraka Day guests reduced

By

Published

CORONAVIRUS 1
CORONAVIRUS 1

KDRTV has confirmed news from the Ministry of Health that Kenya has recorded the first unique Covid-19 case after a patient in Kisumu contracted an Indian and variant.

The news about the unique infection was made public by the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday, May 27.

However, the CS said that the Kenyan who contracted the unique variants had no history of travel.

Therefore, the CS expressed fear that the variants including the South African variant that has been detected in the country could have spread in communities.

KDRTV established that the sample from the said patient had been taken to a government laboratory for further analysis to understand the variants.

KDRTV also established that from 39 samples, the ministry noted that 28 contained Indian variants, six British variants, one South African, and B.1.612 first confirmed in India.

READ ALSO:Black Lives Matter Co-founder Resigns Under Unclear Circumstances

The discovery of the unique variants of Covid-19 has promoted the organizing committee of the Madaraka Day celebrations to be held at Kisumu to reduce the number of guests from 30,000 to just 3,000.

“We had expected about 30,000 guests to attend the celebrations, but due to the surge in COVID-19 infections, which have been compounded by the emergence of the new variants, we are forced to cut out 27,000 Kenyans from attending,” Kisumu county boss Anyang’ Nyong’o said.

KDRTV understands that the Indian variant was first detected in Kisumu in May 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

