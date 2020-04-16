COVID-19 Response Team Dispatched To Siaya After One Death

(KDRTV)-The Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday disclosed that a high-level team from the ministry has been sent to Siaya county on what he called urgent mission

This has surfaced after Siaya county had one coronavirus cases as well as one death from the deadly coronavirus

Mutahi Kagwe was speaking during a presser at the Afya House where he said that the team will be examining the state of quarantine centers in the county

Read also: Positive Cases Of Coronavirus Have Risen To 208, 1-yeard-old Among New Patients

He further stated that the team under the leadership of Dr. Patrick Amoth will also provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical staff.

“Early today, I dispatched a high-level team from the Ministry of Health to Siaya County on an urgent mission. The team, which is led by Acting Director General of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, is currently examining the status of the quarantine and isolation facilities in Siaya County,” he said. “They’re also engaging with the county leadership and local residents to ensure that we’re moving in one accord against this virus. In addition, the team is also delivering supplies for personal protection for the medical staff and healthcare workers in the region.”

James Oyugi who was an employee of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) allegedly died of coronavirus after having being, involved in a road accident.

Read also: COVID-19: Kenya Records 53 Recoveries But CS Kagwe Insists We are Not Out of Danger

His burial sparked uproar from Kenyans who said that the government according to the late an ‘inhumane’ burial