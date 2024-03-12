CS Kindiki Issues Update On Police Deployment To Haiti

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that the Kenyan police mission to Haiti is at the pre-development stage.

Speaking on Monday, March 11 in Machakos, Kindiki said all legal procedures have been sorted out and Kenya will be part of a multinational mission to Haiti.

The agreement was signed in Nairobi by security ministers from the two countries in the presence of President William Ruto and Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

“There was a small court matter but it has been resolved because the court said we needed to have a reciprocal agreement with Haiti that agreement has already been signed so we are now in the pre-deployment stage, and all the other programs are in place including the status of forces agreement and the laws of detention, arrest, standard operation procedures and other enforcement are in place,” said Kindiki.

Kenya is expected to deploy at least 1,000 police officers to the Caribbean country of Haiti. Gangs have taken over the country disrupting operations at airports and other major sectors.

Burundi, Chad, Senegal, Jamaica, and Belize have also pledged to send additional troops in the UN-backed mission.

President Ruto on Saturday night held a phone call with United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken over the escalating situation in Haiti.

The two leaders underscored their commitment to the deployment of a Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti and ensuring free and fair elections are held in the Caribbean nation.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto to discuss the ongoing political and security crisis in Haiti. They underscored unwavering commitment to the deployment of a Multinational Security Support mission to support the Haitian National Police in creating the security conditions necessary to conduct free and fair elections,” Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Blinken also appreciated Kenya’s efforts to ensure there is peace and sanity in the East African region.

