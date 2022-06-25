CS Magoha Sends Tough Warning to Teachers Over Being Involved in Politics

Education CS George Magoha has cautioned teachers and Ministry of Education employees against engaging in politics during the school period.

Speaking on FridayJune 24 in Kisii county, Magoha urged teachers against interfering with instruction by engaging in open political discourse or attending political gatherings at the expense of their responsibilities.

According to Magoha, teachers are not permitted to publicly state which political parties or candidates they support, nor are they permitted to participate in political campaigns.

“I will not sit and watch as my staff and teachers join what I call stupid partisan politics. It has to stop because children don’t have political parties.I would want those who are tempted to still support parties privately. Do not go on an open display of who you support. My party is the party of children,” Magoha said.

Magoha’s warning came in the wake of a Teachers Service Commission circular that restricted teachers from participating in politics.

The strongly worded directive prohibited teachers from taking part in or getting involved in any political party affairs.

“In congruence with the spirit of national values and good governance under the constitution which includes impartiality and political neutrality, it is vital for all employees to abstain from taking part in political engagements,”

“The Commission further brings to your attention that any of its employees who currently hold office or engage in political activities is in violation of the law and is liable to disciplinary action.” The TSC circular read.

In the past, teachers have served as both campaign agents and party agents to represent candidates during voting. Notably, in prior elections, teachers’ unions tended to openly declare support for the candidates they favoured.

Also Read: Why DP William Ruto Has Changed His Mind on Abolishing CBC