CS Matiang’i Raids Births Registrar Office, Sends Packing Two Senior Officers

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Friday made an impromptu raid at the births’ registrar office in a bid to crackdown on cartels.

Two senior officers at the Department of Civil Registration were sent packing after the impromptu raid, with a few others put on the spot over corrupt cartels in issuance of birth certificates.

The no nonsense CS also ordered the immediate arrest of brokers behind the multi-million shilling corruption industry at Bishop’s House, where the department is based.

He ideally assured Kenyans that the process of getting birth certificates would be corruption free and smooth, putting to rest the complaints that had initially been peddled.

“People should be coming in and immediately they should have someone verify that all their documents are in order. After that, they should hand in their documents, get a ticket and go home. After about a week, they should get a SMS telling them that their certificate is ready to be collected,” said Matiang’i during the inspection. Kenyans deserve unconditional citizen services wherever they are in the country. We will shake the Department of Civil Registration to its bone-marrow in addressing concerns raised regarding issuance of birth certificates. pic.twitter.com/9G9pR6khQx — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) October 25, 2019 Matiang’i instituted more changes by introducing badges for employees and waiting area with chairs, furniture and labelled counters to aid in flowing the process. “Every employee of this place will have a badge with their name and their position here by Monday. I do not know how you will do it, but it has to be done. If anyone comes here purporting to work here with no identification, they will be arrested,” CS Matiang’i directed. READ ALSO: We Are Winning War On Gambling, Says CS Matiang’i As we progressively adjust our capacity planning in provision of citizen services, we've begun installing a new system at Civil Registration offices at ACK Bishop House to facilitate issuance of birth certificates. No member of our staff will be spared for dereliction of duty. pic.twitter.com/VApQKI6gMe — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) October 25, 2019 According to the CS, the badges would play the role of aiding customers differentiate between genuine workers and brokers. He also ordered a cyber café operating in a tent outside the premises closed, insisting that it was an avenue for corrupt individuals to operate.

This follows an expose’ last month where a social media users had tabled complaints regarding the corrupt state of officials at the ACK Bishop House.

A parent made complaints through a rant on twitter where he narrated the challenges he underwent to get the birth certificate of his child, and the corruption menace in the facility.

“I applied for my daughter’s birth certificate in June last year and till now it has not been released. The officials want me to bribe them failure of which they answer me rudely and disrespectfully,” said Mweti a parent.

Babies crying they have eaten anything. Mistreat in the name of Birth Certificate and also a strategy to encourage corruption. Dont take us as fools.we know many things!!! — Dant Mweti (@dan_tizer) September 23, 2019

While we wait to be counted, 100s of Kenyans are stranded everyday at ACK Bishops house following up on pending birth certificates for their children months/years after applying through eCitizen portal #Censuskenya2019 @StandardKenya @TheStarKenya — Sylvia Adams (@SylviaAdamz) August 30, 2019

Matiang’i, the Mega CS has pledged to restore sanity in the facility and allow smooth flow of activities through curbing the corruption menace.

