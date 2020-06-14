Connect with us

CS Matiangi Regrets Mediation As Police Chopper Crashes In Meru

Dr. Fred Matiangi

(KDRTV)-The Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang`i has announced that the government is considering other approaches apart from mediation to solve the perennial conflict between Marsabit and Wajir Counties 

However, the CS regretted dialogue was not the best strategy so far saying that mediation has left the Ministry of Interior bleeding and mourning colleagues

Matiang`i announced that the government has begun deploying more police officers and other resources to the area and issued a warning that stringent actions will be bestowed upon leaders fueling the conflicts

“That part of the country has caused us several public officials and the ministry of interior has paid the highest price while trying to find lasting peace to the conflict around Marsabit.

That is how we lost an assistant minister, several Members of Parliament, two county commissioners, regional commissioner and senior police officers,” he said adding that the government will no longer be lenient to perpetrators and masterminds.

The CS made the statement while he received six security officers who sustained injuries after the police helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Meru.

Reports indicate that the officials were travelling to Marsabit were they were set to hold a peace meeting

The officials who sustained injuries during the incident include eastern regional commissioner, the regional police commander, the regional criminal investigation officer and regional national intelligence officer; two pilots were also injured during the incident

However, Dr. Matiang`i stated that politicians in north eastern have greatly contributed to the ongoing conflicts in the area

“We recently had a challenge along the Nakuru-Narok border and the leaders called their people and solved the matter.

We also had a conflict along the border between West Pokot and Elgeyo-Marakwet but elected leaders and residents have quietly worked up solutions using local systems of government,” said Matiang’i.

 

