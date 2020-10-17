CS Mutahi Kagwe Considers 2nd Lockdown

(KDRTV)-Health Ministry Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe is reportedly counting on introducing acrimonious measures to increase COVID-19 cases.

Source intimate to the CS disclosed that he has called for a crisis meeting of the National Emergency Response Committee that is supposed to hold on Sunday, October 18, o find out strategies to halt the rising number of cases.

The CS is expected to suggest some restriction measures to the head of state, and ho has always considered another lockdown as vital should the situation worsen again.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, n his last speech, aid that the lift of bans on previous measures would depend on Kenyans’ behavior; the measures would be reimposed should they disrespect the measure to curb the virus by the MoH.

Last week. 2. 034 people had contracted the novel viral, and the figure is a 10 percent increase

“I will not hesitate to escalate containment measures in the event any of these indicators register on my dashboard,” President Kenyatta had warned.

Reports indicate the seemingly second wave is because the Kenyans have opted to resume their normal life without regarding the coronavirus protection measures.

Again, it is presumed that the political gatherings that have been held without respecting the control measures have also contributed to the increase of the cases.

The CS now fears that the spike in Coronavirus case could plunge the country into an undesirable condition.

However, the Director-General Patrick Amoth said that the new spike could not be equated to the second wave since the first wave has not been eliminated.