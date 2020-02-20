Daring Thief Snatches Cash Bribe From Traffic Police Officers

KDRTV has confirmed reports that a daring thief has snatched alleged cash bribe from a traffic police officers on Wednesday, February 19, before he vanished in a bush

Reports have disclosed that the incident happened near Kathegeri shopping center on the Nairobi-Meru highway when the brave man surface from the bushes, grabbed the officers heap of cash ‘bribe’ before disappearing in the bushes, in a broad daylight.

According to our source, there were two police officers of the opposite gender at the spot during the ‘robbery’

“There are these steep roads that connect to the road, and the spot where the officers were based is shaped like a wedge. That is the road the young man used to escape. On realizing he could not catch the young man, the officer shouted at him many times. But there is little he could do as the man vanished into the bushes,” the witness said.

A daring man yesterday in Embu emerged from the bush and stole the whole bribe the traffic police officers had extorted from motorists and kept in a central place. He then ran and disappeared in the thickets nowhere to be seen. Wow! — C a s s i d y° (@OlwalOdhiambo) February 20, 2020

The witness also said that the male officer attempted to stop the robber but he seemingly mastered the terrain than the officer.

The policers were only armed with button and thus had nothing to do

During the incident, at least four vehicles had been stopped by the officers before the robbery

The drama attracted the onlookers who seemingly enjoyed the incident

Cases of traffic police officers taking bribes along roads are rampant and are almost in every county