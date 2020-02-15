Police Officer Arrested Over Cell Break By 4 Suspects

(KDRTV)-A police officer has been arrested after being suspected to have aided four suspects who escaped from the Sagana Police Station in Kirinyaga on Sartuday morning

According to the Mwea West sub-county police commander Abdillahi Adan Alio, the suspects went missing from duty under mysterious circumstances shortly before the four suspects escaped

“The officer left his docket unmanned and later claimed that he had been taken ill and was in the hospital, he returned at 9a.m on Saturday,” Alio said.

The suspects were scheduled to be arraigned in at the Baricho law courts over an attempt to rob M-Pesa shops across Muranga and Kirinyaga counties

However, during the daring escape, the four suspects fled the cells after cutting through the metal grills with a hacksaw

The four suspects were identified as Martin Ndungu, Charles Mwangi, Julius Murigi and Willis Githuku

Reports have indicated that the four suspects who fled were being investigated prior for an attempt to escape from a prison

The detectives who were handling the case had pleaded with the Baricho law court to allow them to detain the suspects for 14 days to allow them time for adequate investigation

Previously, the gang had been arrested following a slew of M-Pesa robbery cases in Sagana, Muranga, and Kagio