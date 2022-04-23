Dates And Venue To View Kibaki’s Body to Be Discussed Today

State House has issued directions on the funeral programme of the late retired President Mwai Kibaki.

Joseph Kinyua, the Head of Public Service, verified that Mzee Kibaki will be accorded a state funeral and a special committee has been formed to oversee his final journey in a statement.

However, Kinyua asserted that a National Funeral Steering Committee has been constituted and will be meeting today, April 23, to prepare for the state burial.

Integral dates will also be discussed by the Committee and these will include public viewing of late Kibaki’s body.

The Committee will assemble today for its inaugural convention to give a detailed programme of State Funeral.

“The programme of events shall include the dates and venues where the family shall receive visitors, and shall accord all Kenyans the opportunity to participate in paying of last respects to the former Head of State and Government,” Kinyua’s statement read in part.

“During this period of mourning and grief, the family is finding strength in the goodwill, thoughts, and prayers of all those who grieve the passing away of Kenya’s Third President,” the statement concluded.

Yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared a period of national mourning with flags flying at half-mast until Mwai Kibaki is buried.

“… all Kenyans hold the person and the memory of President Mwai Kibaki, the Nation will observe a period of national mourning from today until sunset of the day of his interment,” the President stated.

“Flags within the territory of Kenya will be flown at half-mast. Further, the President, the Deputy President, the Chief Justice, Cabinet Secretaries, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Speaker of the Senate, Kenya’s Diplomats abroad and whomsoever else is so authorized by law, shall not fly the national flag on their official motorcade from today until sunset on the day of his interment.”