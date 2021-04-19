David Murathe fights back, claims Ruto was caught backbiting Uhuru as a drunk

Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe has hit back at DP William Ruto who only a week ago, described him as a drunk.

Murathe recently disclosed where the genesis of the rift between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy Ruto may have come from.

The JP Vice Chair, in a recent interview with a local media house made disparaging allegations about Deputy President William Ruto, adding that it may have been the reason behind the luke-warn relationship between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview with Inooro TV on Sunday, April 18, night, Murathe claimed Ruto had earlier been heard backbiting the Head of State by publicly stating the President is a drunkard during one of his 2017 re-election campaigns.

According to Murathe, Ruto made the speech in Kalenjin language but it was translated to Uhuru by NIS officers and it could be the main reason behind Uhuru and Ruto’s ”misunderstandings”.

Murathe went on to disclose that the same contributed to Uhuru’s decision to cut the DP’s powers in his second term in office.

“There is a day Ruto spoke in his native language and told his supporters to vote for Uhuru because as he drinks, and that he will be the one running the government,” Murathe revealed.

Murathe held that Ruto’s recent allegations that Jubilee Party was run by people who are “hardly sober” may have also played part in him being put at arms length by Uhuru.

“It was during the funeral of the late Mark Too. The government always has a way of knowing some of these things. I suspect that was one of the reasons Uhuru decided to sideline Ruto was this statement. He should stop hiding behind us officials. He is the deputy party leader and above him is the party leader, there are a number of officials who are above me so when he insults people like Murathe, how can a vice chairman be calling the shots, those indults are directed at someone else,” Murathe stated.

Wrapping up, Murathe said Ruto and his team have been adamant on fighting Jubilee government by sharing false accusation against the party and its leaders.

