Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

David Sankok, Wife & Daughter Questioned By DCI Over Son’s Death

By

Published

1651528124574173 0

Nominated senator David ole Sankok and his family have been grilled by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) over his son’s death.

The senator together with his wife and daughter were asked to give accounts on what happened before Memusi gunned himself down.

Multiple reports say that the Ruto ally and his son were involved in an altercation before he killed himself.

Memusi who was a Form 4 student in Maseno Highschool is said to have performed poorly in school leading to an altercation with his father.

The pistol Memusi used to commit suicide has so far been taken by DCI detectives for ballistic analysis.

6a847435cbb8c13b

Confirming the occurrence yesterday, Monday, May 2, Narok South Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Felix Kisalu claimed that the legislator was not there at the time of the incident.

The deceased’s body has now been sent to Narok County Referral Hospital.

Read Also: Ruto Ally’s Son Shoots Himself Dead in Narok

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020