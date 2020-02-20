DCI Summon Aden Duale

(KDRTV) – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Garissa Town MP Aden Duale for allegedly distributing expired food to an orphanage in his Constituency.

According to information in our possession, there have been several complaints from Garissa County residents after the MP distributed expired food which posed danger to consumers.

Duale was supposed to appear at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday at 10 AM. He was to appear before Deputy Inspector General of Police Benedict Oyaro.

“I do hereby require Aden Duale to personally appear before Mr Benedict Oyaro an assistant inspector general of police investigating the alleged offence on 19 February at 10.00 am at DCI headquarters Nairobi.” reads part of the invitation letter sent to the National Assembly Majority leader.

Duale has, however, denied that he was summoned by police and claims the letter is fake.

“The whole thing is fake, including the letter. You can go to Garissa and see for yourself. I talked to the DCI himself and he said there is nothing,” the MP told Daily Nation.

According to the newspaper, the outspoken Duale, allegedly supplied foodstuff which included rice, flour and maize to Najah Children’s Home on Monday.

The management of the home said that they realised the food was not suitable for human consumption after further checks.

“When we opened the food sacks we saw some black substance which raised concern amongst us. It is then that we learnt that the food had already spoiled meaning it was expired,” the management said.

