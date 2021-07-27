Connect with us

DCI Worried As 483 Kenyans Commit Suicide in Three Months

Kiambu county has recorded the highest number of suicides between March and June

By

Published

DCI George Kinoti
KDRTV NEWS: The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has raised concerns following the record-breaking rate of suicides in the country.

According to data provided by the police, at least 483 Kenyans have committed suicide between March and June, and the number is feared to be higher since many cases of suicides are not being reported.

Kiambu county is leading in the country with the highest number of people who have committed suicide.

READ ALSO: Bungoma Man Digs Own Grave, Ready To Commit Suicide To Avoid Paying Ksh 15,000 Debt

The DCI Director Goerge Kinoti, who was speaking on Monday, asked the Kenyan government to order comprehensive research to establish the cause of the worrying trend of suicide in the country.

“We have never recorded such a high number of suicides before and this is not only alarming but calls for urgent remedial measures,” said Kinoti.

At the same time, the DCI data shows 409 cases of life-threatening assaults in the last three months, and such cases are mostly connected to couples.

KDRTV has established that according to the DCI data, the youngest Kenyan to commit suicide was a nine-year-old, while the oldest was 76 years old.

The trend has revealed a sharp increase considering that the country only reported 196 suicides cases in the whole of 2019.

Central Kenya has been listed as the region with the highest rate of suicide by the Department of Operations at the DCI between March and June. The region reported 181 cases, with Kiambu county recording 109 of the cases. The following are the list of regions and the number of suicide case in the last three months.

  1. Central – 181
  2. Rift Valley – 68
  3. Nyanza – 67
  4. Nairobi – 63
  5. Eastern – 57
  6. Western – 29
  7. Coast – 14
  8. North Eastern – 3

