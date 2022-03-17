Deadly Disease That Killed Wealthy Businessman Mzee Kibor

Former Politician Jackson Kiprotich Kibor alias mzee kibor has succumbed to death after battling a long illness.

According to his family, Mzee Kibor died at ,at St. Luke’s Hospital in Eldoret and was in his late 80’s.

After contracting COVID-19 in October 2020, Kibor has been using medical oxygen. He kept an oxygen cylinder at home and kept another in his Prado vehicle in case he needed to travel to Eldoret for treatment or business.

He was hospitalized to St. Luke’s Hospital recently, where physicians confirmed that both of his kidneys had failed.

Doctors announced the famed farmer’s death on Wednesday after he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit.

Mzee Kibor made headlines in 2017 after an Eldoret court granted him the right to divorce his third wife, only months after divorcing his second wife of nearly 50 years. Few weeks later he married his fourth wife.

Mzee Kibor is survived by more than 20 children, some who had been fighting him for a share of his property.

Mzee Kibor’s 2,000-acre piece of land was the source of contention between the children and their father.

Mzee Kibor told the court that he was not married to the mother of the six children and requested a DNA test on them which he was granted by the court.

The businessman accused the six of trying to sell the 2,000-acre property without his permission.

