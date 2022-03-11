Connect with us

Entertainment

Inside Mzee Kibor's Multi-Million Car Collection [Photos]

Kibor

Jackson Kibor, a renowned Uasin Gishu farmer often referred to as the “chairman of the Men’s conference” owns a variety of Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) worth Ksh 20 million.

In this article, KDRTV looks into the luxurious rides Mzee Kibor rides in.

Landcruiser pickup

Jackson Kibor's sharp spikes on car raise eyebrows - The Standard

The green Landcruiser pickup truck, valued at over KSh 5 million, made headlines in 2018 after Kibor added metallic spikes to the bull bar.

Kibor made the move shortly after being charged with firearms misuse in connection with an alleged attempt to shoot his son, Ezekiel.

At the time, Kibor, who is also an ex-politician, stated that the spikes would be the ideal weapon to use against his tormentors.

“The spikes would be effective in puncturing the tires of illegal tractors ploughing my land; I had assigned some areas to my sons to cultivate, but due to their laziness, they rented them out without authorization, and some outsiders want to grow them,” he said.

Landcruiser V8

Mzee Kibor Causes a Stir by Sawing off Kanjo Clamp | Eldoret Newsline
The farmer, who owns over 3,000 acres of land, made news in Eldoret town again when another of his vehicles was involved in an accident.
This was after his SUV was impounded after he failed to pay a Ksh 1,000 parking fee.

2019 Toyota V8

I am ready for death, says much-married politician and farmer Jackson Kibor

Kibor’s favorite vehicle right now is the black SUV, which he has been seen driving a lot.

The Kanu era politician, who is estimated to be worth a billion dollars, paid more than Ksh 10 million for the vehicle. The V8 has a top speed of 190 km/h, and like his other cars, it can do great off-roading.

