Delhi Fire Leaves 27 People Dead and Unknown Number Missing

Earlier, 27 people have so far been confirmed dead while unknown number are missing after fire broke out in a four-storey office building.

It is estimated that 70 people were inside the building before the fire swept it.

However, those trapped tried to escape by jumping out of the windows.

It is alleged that a short circuit is what started the fire. Additionally, authorities have arrested the owners of a CCTV manufacturing company housed in the building.

Jogi Ram Jain, a local official said initial reports suggestd that a short circuit had caused the fire. He also added that the building did not have proper fire safety credentials.

According to the victims of the family, they ran to the hospital as soon as they had a fire broke out.

“She had gone to office at nine in the morning. worked as data entry operator. She could not take her phone, so, she could not give us a call.” One of the relatives stated.

On the matter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised 200,000 rupees (£2,118; $2,580) to next-of-kin in compensation for each death.

Additionally, Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that DNA tests would be used to identify the bodies burned beyond recognition.