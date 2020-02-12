DETAILS: Raphael Tuju was Overspeeding, Harrassing Motorists Before Accident

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju was allegedly overspeeding and harassing motorists before he was involved in an accident on Wednesday morning.

Tuju’s vehicle crashed at Magina area on the Naivasha Nakuru highway on Tuesday. He was on his way to Kabarak for the burial of former President Daniel Arap Moi.

It is believed the Cabinet Secretary, who was in the company of his driver and bodyguard, wanted to get to Kabarak before the arrival of Moi’s body which was airlifted by a military plane from Wilson’s airport.

The accident involved three vehicles, one of them a Matatu. We can’t confirm if there were casualties but pictures shared on social media show substantial damage to the vehicles involved.

Speeding VIP along Naivasha Nakuru has been involved in an accident as they bullied drivers to arrive in Kabarak University Grounds ahead of Moi's burial. The VIP is alleged to Raphael Tuju #RIPMoi #MoiFarewell — Moi avenue CCTV (@CctvMoi) February 12, 2020

Tuju was treated at the Kijabe Mission hospital before being airlifted to Nairobi Hospital for specialised care. The Cabinet Secretary without portfolio is said to be in a stable condition though he has complained of chest problems.

Jubilee SG Tuju involved in a road crash at Magina area on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway as he was heading to Kabarak, airlifted to Nairobi

He is in stable condition but is complaining of chest pains, he is being transferred to Nairobi Hospital #TheLastSalute pic.twitter.com/mCdPqhF1lE — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 12, 2020

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has said that details of the accident are still very scanty.

It is unlikely that Tuju will attend Moi’s burial ceremony. Moi will be interred at his Kabarak home.