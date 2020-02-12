Connect with us
 

DETAILS: Raphael Tuju was Overspeeding, Harrassing Motorists Before Accident

EQjSWuYX0AAat7E
Raphael Tuju's Accident scene (Courtesy)

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju was allegedly overspeeding and harassing motorists before he was involved in an accident on Wednesday morning.

Tuju’s vehicle crashed at Magina area on the Naivasha Nakuru highway on Tuesday. He was on his way to Kabarak for the burial of former President Daniel Arap Moi.

It is believed the Cabinet Secretary, who was in the company of his driver and bodyguard, wanted to get to Kabarak before the arrival of Moi’s body which was airlifted by a military plane from Wilson’s airport.

The accident involved three vehicles, one of them a Matatu. We can’t confirm if there were casualties but pictures shared on social media show substantial damage to the vehicles involved.

Tuju was treated at the Kijabe Mission hospital before being airlifted to Nairobi Hospital for specialised care. The Cabinet Secretary without portfolio is said to be in a stable condition though he has complained of chest problems.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has said that details of the accident are still very scanty.

It is unlikely that Tuju will attend Moi’s burial ceremony. Moi will be interred at his Kabarak home.

 

