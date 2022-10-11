Connect with us

Detective Launch Manhunt On Caretaker Who Stole Kshs 1.5 Million Church Funds

ACK All Saints Mountain View Church courtesy
The ACK All Saints Mountain View Church on Sunday  raised some money to aid in the development of the community church. The man who is believed to be the caretaker of the church interfered with the electric power in the church to disable the CCTV cameras. After he allegedly tampered with the CCTV, he stole the money and walked away.

Currently, the caretaker is on the run after he allegedly stole Ksh1.5 million from a church in Kangemi after the Sunday service on Sunday of October 9.

Elizabeth Njoki, who is the treasurer said that the caretaker went through the church’s altar in search of the contribution money. Later, she found the church doors left wide open while the Lord’s table at the ACK All Saints Mountain View Church was left disorganized.

On Monday morning, October 10, Elizabeth found the drawer missing. She went there accompanied by one of the church elders. Following the report made at the Kangemi Police Station, detectives in the area have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

The church is yet to decide what should be done to the suspect once he is found and the money recovered. Some of the church members asked the man to present himself wherever he is and ask for forgiveness from God. The caretaker was trusted by the church members. 

Consequently, most churches have resorted to using CCTV cameras to avoid such incidents. 

