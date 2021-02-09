Did Sonko Fake Illness To Skip Court Session?

(KDRTV)-There was a morning drama at the Nairobi Hospital as police arrived and picked Mike Sonko and took him to court.

KDRTV had reported that the former governor of Nairobi was admitted to Nairobi hospital on Monday night after he complained of stomach complications and blood pressure at Gigiri police cells

Ahead of the court sessions, the police were alerted that the politician was at the hospital

The police then drove there and picked Mike Sonko and took him to the court at around 11.15 am.

It is not yet clear if the doctors at the health facility okayed his transfer given he had been admitted for more than six hours

On the contrary, KDRTV could not establish the claims that Sonko could have faked illness to skip court sessions or to gain sympathy.

According to eyewitnesses, the Nairobi hospital avoided drama and allowed the police to pick him up

He was accompanied by an ambulance medic

Sonko was expected to attend court sessions where two critical rulings could be made.

