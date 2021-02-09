Sonko Admitted to Hospital Ahead Of Court Rulings

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been admitted to hospital ahead of two court rulings today

KDRTV received reports that the former Governor was admitted after she complained of stomach complications

According to KDRTV correspondent Sonko was rushed to hospital from Gigiri police station aboard an ambulance and admitted there

However, reports indicate that he was admitted in a stable condition

The pro-Ruto politician was expected to know if he will be released on bail after the two rulings

In the first ruling, a Kiambu Magistrate`s court will decide if he would be released on bond in myriad cases of assault and robbery

Secondly ruling will involve Kahawa West court making a ruling on an application by the police to be allowed to detain Sonko for 3 days pending their terror-related investigations

At the same time, Sonko`s legal team has raised concerns that the police to revive old cases that they believe were settled

