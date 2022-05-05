Disabled Children Left Abandoned In Institutuons In Ukraine

The Ukraine and Russia war has left disabled children in Ukraine between a rock and a hard place.

According to an investigation done by the Human right Organisation, and Disability Rights international, children with severe disabilities are tied to beds in children’s home.

It is believed that the carers fled and left them all by themselves. The carers only went with the less disabled according to the reports given by the human rights organisation.

However, Halyna Kurylo from the Disability Rights International started, “Because of their disabilities, they are not treated as human beings, they are only kept alive here”

The situation has prompted the human right organisation to take action. On the other hand, Vasyl Markulyn said that the care givers were selfish. He said that they ran out of the institution as fast as they could leaving older residents to come through and aid the disabled children.

According to Halyna Kurylo, the health and state of the disabled children will deteriorate with time. This is because the disabled children are not getting any kind of rehabilitation needed by them.

Consequently, some Ukrainians have been left stranded amidst shelling in various parts of the country. However, some have managed to seek asylum in neighbouring countries.