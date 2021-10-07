Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DP Ruto Ally Kipchumba Murkomen Has Responded To News He Left UDA

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen badly expose Donald Korrir and Wahome Thuku on rumors he directed the UDA party.

By

Published

kipchumba murkomen2 0
kipchumba murkomen2 0

KDRTV NEWS: Elgeyo Marakwet senator and DP Ruto ally responded to rumor he had ditched after his trip to the United States.

For the better part of this morning, many people had speculated that the Murkomen ditched the UDA party and would potentially throw weight behind the ODM presidential aspirant Raila Odinga.

The rumors we posted by verified Facebook accounts of one Wahome Thuku and Donald B Kipkorir.

However, the senator had bashed the politicians, warning them against spreading fake news.

READ ALSO: Kipchumba Murkomen Takes A Jab At President Uhuru In This Furious Tweet

He also urged Kenyans to ignore the fake news referring to them as “propagandists,bloggers,busy bodies&all manner of nose parkers have been peddling rumors&writing silly notes in my name.”

In his tweet on his Twitter account, the politician wrote the following:

“Just returned from the US Capitol where we held meetings with Congressmen on matters of mutual interest to our 2 countries. In my absence propagandists,bloggers,busy bodies&all manner of nose parkers have been peddling rumors&writing silly notes in my name.Desperados.Ignore them”

The rumor raised concerns on whether UDA as a party will stand still in the 2022 general elections.

Wahome Thuku was concerned about how Raila Odinga has been received in various parts of the country while DP Ruto continues to struggle to spiral their political might.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019