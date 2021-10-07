DP Ruto Ally Kipchumba Murkomen Has Responded To News He Left UDA

KDRTV NEWS: Elgeyo Marakwet senator and DP Ruto ally responded to rumor he had ditched after his trip to the United States.

For the better part of this morning, many people had speculated that the Murkomen ditched the UDA party and would potentially throw weight behind the ODM presidential aspirant Raila Odinga.

The rumors we posted by verified Facebook accounts of one Wahome Thuku and Donald B Kipkorir.

However, the senator had bashed the politicians, warning them against spreading fake news.

He also urged Kenyans to ignore the fake news referring to them as “propagandists,bloggers,busy bodies&all manner of nose parkers have been peddling rumors&writing silly notes in my name.”

In his tweet on his Twitter account, the politician wrote the following:

“Just returned from the US Capitol where we held meetings with Congressmen on matters of mutual interest to our 2 countries. In my absence propagandists,bloggers,busy bodies&all manner of nose parkers have been peddling rumors&writing silly notes in my name.Desperados.Ignore them”

The rumor raised concerns on whether UDA as a party will stand still in the 2022 general elections.

Wahome Thuku was concerned about how Raila Odinga has been received in various parts of the country while DP Ruto continues to struggle to spiral their political might.

